Ubbi Dubbi reveals 2022 lineup including Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Tiësto, Excision & more

By Alshaan Kassam 16

Calling all festival attendees ready to dance the day and night away. Ubbi Dubbi 2022 is approaching and we cannot be happier. Disco Donnie Presents has revealed the full lineup for Ubbi Dubbi 2022 which is the third annual celebration for this massive one-of-a-kind festival experience. Taking place at Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas on April 23 and 24, 2022, this year’s festival lineup is truly stacked for a diverse set of world-class artists to throw down the most epic sets. From tech-house legends, Dom Dolla and John Summit, to global talent including Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Tiësto, Excision, Zeds Dead, and many more, the anticipation is real for Ubbi Dubbi 2022.

While Ubbi Dubbi has become globally recognized for its attention to detail on the lineup and of course top-notch visual and audio production, the festival also enjoyed immense success as they produced 1060 jobs and increased the economic output in the Dallas/Fort Worth area by approximately $32 million. Also with the aim of showcasing the very best of the underground and rising producers by providing an opportunity to shine bright and play at Ubbi Dubbi, Disco Donnie Presents have also launched their very own talent search program, Disco Spotlight. After initially announcing festival stage takeovers hosted by CloZee’s ODYZEY label, the excitement is real as there are sure to be surprises along the way as we approach the festival season. Gravitas Recordings will also be taking over the exclusive camping stage, as the organizers share:

“The Gravitas Stage was initially on our 2020 lineup, but we, unfortunately, had to cancel the event. I have been really excited about this stage concept and could not wait to bring it back for this year!”

With artists crossing multiple genres on the lineup, Ubbi Dubbi 2022 is a lineup truly for all attendees craving both classics and fresh sounds to the ear. For more information on the festival and purchasing tickets, visit their website here.

Check out the full lineup below and let us know if you will be attending in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com