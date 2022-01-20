Vini Vici release powerful compilation album ’11:11′ featuring numerous world-renowned talents: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 23

It’s no secret that the iconic Israeli duo Vini Vici continuously broke boundaries in 2021, dropping monumental release after release and performing at legendary festivals around the world. It seems Vini Vici (made up of Aviram Saharai and Matan Kadosh) show no sign of slowing down as they kickstart this brand new year releasing ’11:11′, a compilation album releasing on their very own label of Alteza Records.

This 23-track album packs an intrinsic punch with every track, featuring world-renowned artists such as the likes of W&W, Armin van Buuren, Timmy Trumpet and of course Vini Vici themselves, putting a full focus on trance and progressive trance. Containing a mix of old and new, never before heard tracks, the album opens with the euphoric track, also titled ‘11:11′. This powerful track contains heavy-hitting synths and drums, combined with spoken vocals gearing up the listener to what’s to be expected from the phenomenal album. ’11:11′ then takes the listener on a fiery journey with some of Alteza Records’ best such as ‘Sapane‘ a collaboration between Reality Test and PANGEA as well as ‘Stadium’ by Skazi. The compilation also features a brand new extended mix of the now-iconic Vini Vici, Timmy Trumpet and Omiki collaboration ‘Far From Home’.

If there’s one word to describe ’11:11′ it’s energetic, each track breathes a new genre-bending sound into the mix, working together to complete an extraordinary collection of music. Don’t take our word for it however, check the phenomenal ’11:11′ for yourself on Spotify below, alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credit: Rukes.com