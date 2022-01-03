Vinyl sales in the U.S. hit all-time high in latest MRC Data report

By Ouranios Savva

Hitting an all-time high, a staggering 2.11 million vinyl albums were sold in the U.S. during the last few weeks of 2021. A truly astonishing amount when taking into account all the modern equipment and the ever-so easy access to our favourite artists and their songs, such figures can only further acknowledge the significance of staying true to our creative roots, and what better way to enjoy music than through a vinyl collection, right?

Having tracked album sales since 1991, MRC Data have proven to be the most reliable source of music distribution, with their latest report on the amount of vinyl LPs sold in the week ending December 23rd, 2021, accumulating to the highest number that they have ever recorded. Playing a key role, if not a pivotal one in that matter, these intriguing figures resulted due to the high demand(s) that come along the festive season, whilst at the same time, major album releases from the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, made for the perfect sales combination.

With this in mind, further reports by MRC Data have resulted in the ever-increasing popularity of vinyls, having previously made the public aware that the newer generation, Gen Z for that matter, tend to purchase more vinyl records than the millennial generation that came before them. Such indications not only enhance the significance of vinyls in these modern times, but at the same time, can provide us all with a more distinct view on the actual perception that current and future generations have and may have on the use of these classic records.

Maintaining a constant rise in sales for quite some time now, it comes to no surprise that the U.S. has hit a new modern-era record these past holidays. A truly unique outcome in every sense possible, we are all for this latest hype surrounding vinyl records, and in turn most definitely encourage all generations to keep purchasing their favourite music through this classic but yet still more than relevant music format. For further information and access to the full report be sure to visit here.

Image Credit: Rutgr Photography / Thisismychur.ch