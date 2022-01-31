What can we expect from the industry this year?

By Ellie Mullins 38

As another new year begins, we’re welcoming in 2022 with some fresh hopes and thoughts about what it can bring us and the electronic music industry. Although the pandemic is still something that is part of daily life, some parts of the world have managed to contain it and as a result festivals started to return last year. We also saw our favourite artists take advantage of the downtime away from touring and pack their release schedule more than ever. So what can we expect from 2022? We’re diving into some of the things we expect – and hope – to happen in these next 12 months.

The return of even more festivals

2021 saw the huge and exciting return of some iconic festivals such as EDC Las Vegas, Creamfields, and EXIT Festival which became the first major festival in Europe to reopen its gates. As we move into 2022, we are expecting to see the return of even more, with all eyes mainly on Ultra Music Festival Miami and Tomorrowland (both the summer and winter editions) to return for the first time since 2019. It’s no doubt that the absence of Tomorrowland and Ultra, being two out of the regarded ‘big three’ electronic festivals alongside EDC, has been difficult for fans and producers alike, but this will – hopefully – all change this year. First up as usual, Ultra Music Festival Miami sees Bayfront Park once again transform into the party place to be as the kickoff to an incredible festival season. Taking place 25-27 March, so far headliners include the likes of Alesso, David Guetta, ILLENIUM and others with festival exclusives and live shows galore. Currently, there’s still a blurred out mystery guest which many are stating or hoping to be Hardwell. Could the return of Ultra also mean the return of Hardwell? We’ll have to wait and see.