WinWel drops stunning remix for Flux Pavilion’s ‘Endless Fantasy’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 16

Hailing from the Netherlands, ArtEz Conservatory graduate WinWel is a young star on the rise, looking to dominate the music scene with his dreamy sound and soothing melodies. Garnering hundreds of thousands of listeners – with that number rising every day – his music has travelled to the likes of MrSuicideSheep and even on Dutch radio, where he has certainly earned the title of being a hometown hero. With his multi-instrumentalist talents guiding his songwriting and sound, WinWel has now had the honour of curating an official remix for no other than Flux Pavilion.

Taking on the track ‘Endless Fantasy‘ featuring Eli-Rose Sanford as part of the 2021 album ‘.wav‘ which saw the former dubstep producer reinvent himself, WinWel now sheds the popular track in a brand new light. About this remix, he states:

“Making this remix was a huge dream come true for me. Flux Pavilion has been one of my idols ever since I heard ‘I Can’t Stop’ for the first time, which was about 10 years ago when I was 12. This is what made the remix quite emotional for me as well, and I really tried to capture that euphoric feeling of a long-life dream becoming reality. I wanted to reinvent the original ‘Endless Fantasy’ for this remix, and blend the Flux Pavilion sound with my own. I wrote a piano composition based on the beautiful vocals of Eli-Rose and Flux himself, keeping Flux’s older work as a close inspiration. Guiding the composition are new sounds I made from scratch, over a percussive beat that combined my own organic samples with Flux’s. I’m really proud of how this remix turned out, and hope you love it as much as I do!”

Putting his incredible talents to good use, the producer ramps up the energy levels whilst still staying true to his signature melodies. Encapsulating the vocals of Sanford’s in a euphoric soundscape, the build-ups are dreamy and delicate whilst the drop comes in to shake things up with razor-sharp percussions and irresistible future bass melodies. A remix that will leave a longing impression in the minds of listeners, it has already impressed industry experts such as KOVEN and CloudNone, and is something that Flux Pavilion himself can certainly be proud of.

Transport yourself to a new world with the official WinWel remix of Flux Pavilion’s ‘Endless Fantasy,’ out now via Circus Records.

Image credit: press