ZHU kicks off 2022 in style with the release of ‘DREAMLAND (DELUXE)’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 27

It’s not even been a week into 2022 and ZHU has already started making his mark on the industry this year by extending his critically acclaimed LP ‘DREAMLAND‘ from 2021 to include 7 more tracks, with 2 brand new releases ‘Coral.PINK‘ and ‘Mannequins & Egos.’ Having made his return to the stage last year with the highly-awaited LP after the worldwide hiatus in the music industry due to the covid pandemic, ZHU also released a documentary called “Welcome To Dreamland” that featured unseen footage and interviews from backstage amidst the artist’s preparations for his impressive streak of shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Picking up right where he left in 2021, Zhu introduces us to ‘DREAMLAND (DELUXE)‘ with the brand new release ‘Coral.PINK,’ which is blessed with an ambient saxophone-based breakdown and some deep soothing vocals, hence fitting right into the Dreamland scenario. The second fresh tune on the extended album is ‘Mannequins & Egos’ which is set to remind you why we all fell in love with the artist in the first place. Be on the lookout for more updates from the artist as he prepares for an intriguing journey ahead in 2022.

Don’t forget to check out the complete ‘DREAMLAND (DELUXE)’ album by ZHU below.

Image Credits – ZHU (via Instagram)