20th Anniversary of Kevin & Perry Go Large will be celebrated in Ibiza

By Creighton Branch 40

Ibiza is gearing up for another massive party. This time it comes in the form of the 20th anniversary of Kevin & Perry Go Large. Returning to where the club scenes in the movie were first filmed, Amnesia nightclub will play host to the celebration on June 6th and September 27th.

Due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the events had to be postponed until this year, but now they are back and will feature two nights of amazing old-school DJs.

“What’s astonished me about Kevin and Perry is that its appeal spans the generations. Each track from its soundtrack is familiar to everyone between the ages of 13 and 50. Having been involved in the movie’s soundtrack, and having been in Ibiza when it was filmed 20 years ago, I could never have imagined that K&P would have such enduring musical and cultural significance.” – Judge Jules

The film stars Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke, who portray two best friends that head to Ibiza with their parents in hopes of an amazing summer. The party will not only feature the original DJ from the film, Seb Fontaine but the creator of the soundtrack, Judge Jules. Other artists in attendance will include Ben Nicky, Brandon Block and Lovely Laura.

“There have been a number of films covering Ibiza club culture, but none has come close to Kevin and Perry, in terms of its everlasting popularity. Going back to where it all started for the 20th Anniversary in Amnesia will be a special occasion indeed.” – Judge Jules

Tickets for the June 6th event are currently in their second release and can be purchased here for $51.

Tickets for the September 27th event are still in the early bird release and can be purchased here for $38.

Image Credit: Kevin & Perry Go Large