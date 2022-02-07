7 Amazing Listening Effects of Classical Music

By Yotam Dov 2

Why does classical music continue to be listened to, despite new genres? Scientists say it has a unique effect on us.

Lowers our blood pressure

An experiment by the Department of Psychology at UCLA involved 75 people. The focus was on the effects of classical music on heart rate and the vascular system damaged by stress. Respondents were asked to solve an arithmetic problem under time constraints and then divided into several groups. The first group listened to jazz, the second listened to pop music, and the third listened to classical music. As a result, the latter recorded lower systolic blood pressure levels. Other music styles did not produce similar effects, nor did silence.

Strengthens mental ability.

The journal Learning and Individual Differences reports on a study in which students were divided into two groups with equal measures of age, health, and academic performance (grade point average). Participants in the first group attended a lecture with classical music playing in the background, while those in the second selection listened to the same material in silence. After the talks, students in both groups solved the same test. It turned out that the volunteers who studied the genre scored higher for correct answers compared to those who listened to the lecture without accompaniment. Conclusion: Music contributed to better absorption of new information.

Provides high productivity.

Some people prefer to work in complete silence. Others need office noise. Studies have confirmed that even the background sounds in the coffee shop make the brain work more actively (it is not without reason that there are special playlists to stimulate visitors in stores). Scientists have repeatedly conducted experiments on the effects of classical music on productivity. One recent study by the American Psychological Association described the impact of music on a person’s cognitive abilities. Participants performed tasks either in silence or in tracks of different directions. As a result of the experiment, scientists stated that musical sounds made it challenging to perform complex and unfamiliar tasks but significantly increased productivity on familiar tasks.

Improves sleep

The essay service confirms that classical music can help with insomnia. For the experiment, 94 people aged 19-28 were selected who complained about problems falling asleep. Two-thirds of them listened to classical music or audiobooks before going to bed for three weeks. The rest were observed with no lifestyle changes. Results were measured weekly using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index Questionnaire. The experiment showed that classical music calmed the nervous system, and people fell asleep faster. Doctors recommend using classical music as a safe way to treat mild insomnia.

Helps to reduce anxiety

Stress can be dealt with in different ways: through sports, food, friends, or visits to a psychologist. Researchers from the private Kaohsiung Medical University in Taiwan believe that you should get rid of anxiety quickly and for free – by listening to classical music. They conducted a study involving pregnant women with recorded high levels of stress. The participants listened to classical, nature sounds, lullabies, or new age music every day. Playlists could be alternated and chosen according to mood. Most of the women noted a noticeable decrease in anxiety and began to feel calmer after two weeks of audio therapy sessions. Doctors calculated the stress levels of expectant mothers and noted that Beethoven’s sonatas had the most positive effect.

Allows you to relax

A decrease in heart rate, one of the proven results of exposure to classical music, invariably leads to relaxation. Sixty-seven volunteers were recruited to study at Armed Forces Medical University in Bethesda, Maryland. First, they were given stressful and uncomfortable conditions and then asked to calm down in silence or to classical music. But in the first case, it was necessary to concentrate on attention similar to meditation. In the second – to relax and rest. Absolutely all participants had a decrease in stress and excessive brain activity.

Reduces pain

Classical music can be used as a painkiller. It was found out in an experiment involving people suffering from chronic pain. Most of them admitted to feeling better after listening to recordings and experiencing constructive emotions without focusing on the suffering. Doctors concluded that classical music helps people recover from injuries and surgery by enhancing the effects of analgesics. In addition, it promotes a positive mood, which is very important for recovery.

Image Credit: master1305 – www.freepik.com