Above & Beyond release stunning remix pack for ‘Almost Home’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 18

After its raging success in 2021, the smash hit ‘Almost Home’ by Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa now has its very own remix pack on Anjunabeats, with huge remixes from MitiS and Ashibah.

Whilst the club mix of ‘Almost Home’ was by far the most popular version, this remix pack is the perfect compliment to one of the best trance tracks of 2021. The MitiS remix is the melodic bass version that you didn’t know you needed; its crisp synths and beautiful melody will have you falling in love with the track all over again.

Ashibah takes the track to the deeper, darker side of trance music. Whilst still maintaining all of the track’s original elements, the drops offer a striking melody fit for the underground; it has already received radio support from the likes of Bobina, Maurice West and Simon Doty. Above & Beyond also released their very own deep mix of ‘Almost Home’ back in October; it’s amazing how they’ve been able to release multiple versions of tracks which can have different impacts across the entire realm of electronic music. Between releasing an original mix, a club mix and a deep mix, it really allows the listener to experience the track in all of its glory.

It’s been quite the beginning to 2022 for Above & Beyond and their label Anjunabeats, having released tracks from the likes of Ben Nicky, Myon and Oliver Smith, as well as the brand-new Jason Ross remix of the trance classic ‘Rebound’ by Arty and Mat Zo.

The boys are gearing up for some massive shows in the coming weeks, with Anjunabeats label nights in London and Amsterdam, as well as the highly anticipated Anjunabeats Miami event, which will feature Andrew Bayer, Fatum and Grum just to name a few (for more information on these events, click here).

You can stream the remix pack of ‘Almost Home’ by Above & Beyond and Justine Suissa down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

Image Credit: Above & Beyond (via Facebook)