Adventure Club mark impressive return with stellar ‘Love // Chaos’ album: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 20

The Canadian duo known as Adventure Club have become globally recognized for their signature melodic dubstep and bass-inspired sound. Throwing it down at festivals across the world, the power duo Adventure Club are easily considered as one of the forefathers of dubstep. Marking their return in the most legendary way possible, Adventure Club have just released their very own 25-track ‘Love // Chaos’ album which features world-class artists such as Krewella, Said The Sky, Nurko, Blanke, Yuna, Lucii, HALIENE, Dia Frampton, Sara Diamond and many more. From taking listeners right into the feels with the perfect amount of bass, this album is here to satisfy both old fans and new ones.

With the album including recent releases ‘Safe With Me’ and ‘Color Blind,’ these new stellar singles span across all genres including melodic bass, dubstep, house, and more. Released on Ultra Records, the album in its entirety epitomizes melodic bass and Adventure Club’s stance as godfathers of the genre. Signifying Adventure Club reaching new heights and coming into a more mature stage of their distinctive production journey, the power duo shares:

“Love//Chaos is a culmination of everything we’ve learned, loved, and lost throughout our career which began in 2011. We searched deep within ourselves for inspiration for this album. We’ve shared incredible experiences with so many people around the world. We’ve also had to face our own demons, overcome some personal obstacles. I think we tried to address so much of what we’ve uncovered over the past 10 years. We originally started Adventure Club with the goal of producing the most heavy dubstep imaginable… but after a couple releases we really found solace and hit our stride with female vocals and taking a more melodic bass approach. From then, it was a whirlwind of trying to find ourselves and our sound, experimenting with different genres. Which ultimately leads us to today… This album is a true return to our roots with a dash of other genres we’ve come to love. We’ve collaborated with so many of our favorite artists on Love//Chaos. Every single one we admire so much and we’re honored to have worked with them. We can’t thank them and everyone who’s been by our side for making this album as perfect as possible in our eyes.”

Photo credits: Adventure Club Facebook Account