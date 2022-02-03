Alesso marks Saturday Night Live debut during ‘When I’m Gone’ performance with Katy Perry

By Ouranios Savva 32

Taking 2022 by storm even in its early stages, Swedish progressive house master Alesso, has just made his Saturday Night Live (also known as SNL) debut. Broadcasted from no other place than NBC’s headquarters, SNL has achieved a legendary status since its premiere in 1975, with an array of celebrities performing on the show ever since. Affiliated with sketch comedy, as well as an all in all variety show, viewers of the most recent episode were in for a treat, as Alesso was joined by pop-star Katy Perry, with the artist’s performing their only recent collaborative hit, ‘When I’m Gone.’

An electro-pop track for the ages, ‘When I’m Gone’ has left a lasting impression from the off-set, as each artist has implemented their respective sound(s) to the utmost of perfection. On course to reach the very top of the charts in the U.S. and worldwide for that matter, the combination of both Alesso and Perry’s musical prowess has led to the most extraordinary of outcomes. As expected, the live performance was also nothing far from spectacular, with Perry’s extravagant persona that we all know and love represented through dancers in mushroom costumes, whilst Alesso himself performed through a mushroom shaped DJ booth.

Marking the most unique of SNL debuts, the dance music megastar has set his sights on enhancing his presence far beyond just our community, and we are all for it. The most fitting of ways in promoting this latest hit, ‘When I’m Gone’ has reached global status in just a short amount of time, with the track first released at the end of 2021, and the official music video premiered during the halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship at the start of the new year. A captivating performance in every sense, be sure to check Alesso’s Saturday Night Live debut below, with Perry appearing on the show for the fourth time, and achieving all the headlines once more. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Alesso (via Facebook), Katy Perry (via Facebook)