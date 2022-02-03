Alison Wonderland builds anticipation for upcoming album with reveal of 2022 headline tour

By Alshaan Kassam 25

Always connecting with her fans on a much deeper and personal level, Alison Wonderland is a producer who is fully transparent with her audience. Developing strong connections by sharing her emotive, yet heavy bass music Alison Wonderland really can do it all. ith a talent for showcasing her eclectic productional elements, Alison Wonderland has become globally recognized for crossing genres such as trap, future bass, and even a taste of pop influence. The sky is truly the limit for this one-of-a-kind artist. After confirming she will release her upcoming album in 2022, Alison Wonderland has instead revealed her headline tour dates ahead of her upcoming album. The “I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet” Tour will headline in cities such as Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, and many more.

With the anticipation building for her upcoming album, this upcoming tour from Alison Wonderland will definitely keep us satisfied until the official album release date. Releasing an iconic video of Alison Wonderland and her manager Garth officially announcing the tour, they have also confirmed brand new music, live musicians, and stellar audio and visual production to allow you to jam your heart out all evening long. Be sure to grab your tickets to the “I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet” tour here.

Check out the announcement video and official tour dates below and let us know if you will be attending in the comments.

“I am not quite ready to share my album title or artwork yet” tour dates:

3/21-25: Puerto Vallarta, MX – Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break

3/25-27: Miami, FL – Ultra Music Festival

3/26: New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

4/1: Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

4/8: Minneapolis, MN – Armory

4/9: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/14: Boston, MA – House of Blues

4/15: Brooklyn, NY – Avant Gardner

4/23-24: Ennis, TX – Ubbi Dubbi Festival

5/29: Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

6/11: Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre @ UC Berkeley

Image Credit: Alison Wonderland (via Facebook)