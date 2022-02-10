Alok announces debut BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix broadcasting this Saturday

Conquering the Brazilian and worldwide scene with ease, one of the electronic scene’s most prolific artists Alok is taking the next biggest step in his career by securing his spot on the coveted BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix series.

For any artist, the Essential Mix is a huge deal, and an even bigger deal to be able to get to do one themselves. Originally broadcast all the way back in 1993, nearly every artist imaginable across a multitude of genres have been chosen for the spot and some even more than once. On air between midnight and 2am UK time on Saturday nights, it is presented by Pete Tong.

With Alok being brazil’s biggest artist, this is a huge feat for him as he breaks out even further into worldwide territory with the support of his overwhelmingly large fanbase. On Saturday 12 February, this will mark his debut to the series and could not come at a better time for him. Recently, as we have been heading further into 2022 and looking back at last year, the star has been on the release radar on a near constant basis, churning out multi-genre hits with some huge names in tow. ‘Side Effect‘ with AU/RA and ‘Unratito‘ with Luis Fonsi, Lunay, Lenny Tavàrez and Juliette are just a couple of his releases this year, and he has many more to come.

Alok will make his mark on the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix airwaves this Saturday, 12 February and you can get ready to listen to it right here. Besides from this, UK fans can also catch him at the iconic Ministry Of Sound club on 12 March, and you can find more information for that here.

