Born Dirty returns with fresh new single ‘All Night Long (All Night)’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 31

Providing the most positive of vibes with each of his releases, Born Dirty (real name Mika Abadie) kick-started the new year in the most distinctive of fashions, as fans alike are set to embark on the most captivating of journeys with his latest release ‘All Night Long (All Night).’ Adding his own unique touch to an 80’s pop classic, the UK-based DJ/producer has opted for a tribal house version, as he looks to spice things up whilst elevating this iconic track to even further heights.

Fresh off his hit collaboration with LP Giobbi in the form of ‘24,’ Born Dirty has most definitely picked up from where he left off, and we are all for it. Having established his own signature sound with each production, the fusion of Hip-Hop, House and Techno have featured prominently throughout his career, with this latest release yet another indication of everything that he has set out to achieve as an artist to watch within our community. Multi-faceted in every sense of the word, Born Dirty is the embodiment of hard work and dedication, with his first ever release ‘Don’t Stop Get It‘ featuring Kid Sister, paving the way to what is now one of the most influential artists’ within the dance scene.

Having received the support from some of the biggest names within our scene, as well as featuring heavily on radio shows worldwide, Born Dirty has set his sights on nothing other than ultimate success, and if this latest release is anything to go by, we are more than certain that he will achieve just that. A true masterpiece of a track, ‘All Night Long (All Night)’ will have listeners grooving in no time, as each musical element has been implemented to the utmost of perfection. Offering those feel-good vibes throughout, we are all in for a treat, with this latest rendition not only ensuring the authenticity of the original, but at the same time, also presenting the most thrilling of auras in its entirety.

Out now via Way Way Records, ‘All Night Long (All Night)’ will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor. Destined for nothing other than the very top of the charts, be sure to check out Born Dirty’s first track of 2022 below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. As enticing as the next production, we will most definitely be keeping a close eye on any future Born Dirty releases, but in the meantime, don’t forget to leave us your own opinion of ‘All Night Long (All Night)’ in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Born Dirty (via Press Release)