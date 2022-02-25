Calvin Harris confirms summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza

By Samantha Reis 47

Yes, it’s real. After a long wait, it looks like Ibiza is going back to its bustling summer life after a two-year break forced by the pandemic. Announcements are now emerging of the grand openings and summer residencies that will bring your summer nights to life. One of the most exciting is the confirmation of Calvin Harris‘ return to Ushuaïa Ibiza, where from June 3 to September 2, Fridays will be his full responsibility.

The multi-platinum selling artist is no stranger to Ibiza or the famed Ushuaïa venue. In 2019, Calvin Harris made the walls shake with his 6-date residency. Now he returns with more punch than ever for an unmissable 14-week residency with a curated lineup featuring special guests.

Ushuaïa Ibiza is one of the icons of the white Isle and synonymous with Ibiza’s hottest parties. Its iconic open-air dancefloor and poolside stage are images that represent the island’s nightlife and a place of desire for all those who want unforgettable memories of a partying summer. Located in the no less famous Playa d’en Bossa, Ushuaïa has already hosted the most heavyweight residencies in recent years and promises to return in the summer of 2022 with maximum quality. From June to September, Friday nights are given over to Calvin Harris who, along with a star-studded lineup of guests will dominate the Ushuaïa stage. Whether on his own or under his powerful moniker Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris is one of the most valuable players in modern electronic music, leading release charts, and audio and video streaming platforms. His incendiary talent finds this summer the perfect home in Ibiza, to offer you the truly extraordinary dancefloor experience at Ushuaïa. Guarantee your place at what is certain to be one of this summer’s biggest and most in-demand events, book your set now here.



Image credit: Calvin Harris (press), Ushuaïa Ibiza (via Facebook)