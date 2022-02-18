Caprices festival unveils anticipated full lineup & new Metaverse summit for upcoming winter edition

By Ellie Mullins 20

As one of the major staples within the Switzerland events and festival circuit, Caprices festival is excitingly announcing a huge return to the winter festival circuit with its 2022 edition, taking place on April 8 -10 and 15 -17 in the picturesque setting of Crans-Montana. Now, after building up the hype for its snowy return after two years of a summer setting, the festival has unveiled the full 2022 lineup along with a brand-new summit related to the world of NFTs and the Metaverse.

For the 19th edition, Caprices is not holding back when it comes to hosting world renowned talent and is proving once again why it was the worthy winner of ‘Best International Festival’ at the DJ Awards. Boasting three different stages, each with unique panoramic views of its stunning setting, weekend one is starting out strong. Festival-goers can look forward to the sounds of artists such as Tale Of Us, Dixon, Ameme, Jamie Jones, Nusha and many more. On the flip side, weekend two sees the likes of Luciano B2B Ricardo Villalobos and Sven Väth perform unmissable extended sets, whilst other huge names such as Pan-Pot, Âme, RPR Soundsystem, Madnax and many others also make appearances. If that wasn’t enough, epic closing parties are still to be announced for the Sunday nights of both weekends.

Aside from this news, they are extending the festival into the NFT / Metaverse space with its summit to kick off proceedings before the main festival. A groundbreaking move for Caprices, it so happens to be one of the first festivals to team up with award-winning cryptocurrency app SwissBorg to push this summit forward. In the summit, the public can witness artists, investors, crypto companies and many others within the space come together to share their expertise and join in on many events such as auctions, panels, VR experiences and much, much more. More news about this exciting new summit will be expected to come in the following months, so be sure to keep an eye on their socials for more information regarding that.

‘NFT and Metaverse technologies offer revolutionary prospects for the music industry and the arts in general. With Caprices we have always sought to be at the heart of novelty, and being among the first to offer an artistic event combining real and virtual life excites us a lot’ – says founder and artistic director, Maxime Léonard

Tickets for the 2022 edition of Caprices are now available, and you can buy them here.

Image credit: press