Chris Padin teams up with Georgia Rose for latest single ‘Losing My Mind’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 33

Many of today’s young artists have become producers because of Avicii. He remains a great inspiration to all, including to New York artist Chris Padin, who is back on the release charts with a passionate deep house cut ‘Losing My Mind‘. The single is the result of a collaboration between Chris and the talented Georgia Rose and is available on the usual platforms via DistroKid.

Chris Padin is the author of a unique style, which elegantly and very eloquently blends various tonalities and genres. Even in the soberest melodies or the most formal arrangements, the influence of EDM is always clearly present. One of the reasons is Chris Padin’s special bond with Avicii. Hailing from New York, he grew up contemporary to the Swedish icon, following his life and career. With EDM always at his heart, Chris Padin developed a sound that was easy to like and has built up an interesting career. His previous releases ‘Hold Me Closer‘ and ‘Alpha‘ have reached over half a million streams, confirming not only Chris’ talent but also taking his career to a whole new level.

The music chooses the artist more than the artist chooses the music. When the time came to take a short break from production, as fate would have it, Chris bumped into the talented Georgia Rose. It was in a fruitful zapping that he heard her voice and immediately fell in love with her velvety and sensuality, qualities that match the powerful soundscapes of Chris, who knew this opportunity was not to be missed:

‘Georgia has a sexy flow to her vocals and I felt a deep house track with her energy could be a club banger.’

The energy of the single is striking and infectious. The bouncing beats have that classic summer banger flavour, while the claps give it a euphoric glow. The build-up is simple and effective, leading to an extremely rhythmic and powerful drop. The percussion and synths are crafted with elegance and mastery, revealing the experience of someone who has been making music since a young age. Georgia’s vocals soar with each note, becoming one of the central parts of the track. Clear, sensual and powerful, the talented artist’s voice dresses the dance cut in sensuality and charisma, making it perfect for the dancefloor.

‘Losing My Mind’ marks Chris Padin’s big comeback, leaving you wanting more. Listen to this beautiful deep house banger below:

Image credit: press