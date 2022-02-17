CircoLoco returns to Miami Music Week with cutting-edge showcase

By Samantha Reis 17

Miami Music Week 2022 will host many interesting events, punctuating what is expected to be a memorable comeback. One of them will be an expertly curated showcase with the hallmark of Ibiza powerhouse CircoLoco. In close partnership with longtime partner and NYC-based underground promoter Teksupport, CircoLoco announces its long-awaited return to Miami Music Week with a head-turning lineup. CircoLoco Miami will take place March 24, at Mana Wynwood Warehouse, for a kick-ass night that will showcase some of the world’s finest house and techno.

CircoLoco is one of the sounding names of the white isle and a synonym of Ibiza. As one of the most respected experts in the underground scene, it is an ambassador of the Ibiza spirit that it carries wherever it goes. 2021 saw the launch of CircoLoco Records in collaboration with Rockstar Games and also the debut of the compilation ‘Monday Dreaming‘, featuring some of the brand’s best-loved names, serving as the soundtrack to its iconic parties. As a true post-pandemic cry of freedom, CircoLoco will spread its charm around the globe, promising to set dance floors on fire internationally. Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá, Paris, Antwerp and Rome are some of the destinations waiting for a party curated by this visionary underground staple.

Returning to Miami Music Week, CircoLoco presents a high-quality lineup with a harmonious balance between styles. Residents Damian Lazarus and Seth Troxler are expected to perform eclectic and unexpected sets, which over time have become a signature of CircoLoco’s nights. The irreverent DJ Tennis will certainly spread his psychedelic sounds and will be joined by one of the prodigies of his Life and Death imprint Carlita, with whom he will share a B2B set. The mystic and tribal electronic duo Bedouin is also one of the names on this lineup, along with Chloé Caillet, Palms Trax and TSHA. A handpicked group of artists, a squad of great level.

Tickets for CircoLoco’s return to Miami are available now via DICE. There is also a special giveaway of CircoLoco merch reserved for the first 1000 attendees to attend this event. Not to be missed.

Image Credit: CircoLoco (via Facebook)