Claptone’s Masquerade Event returns to Miami Music Week with Fatboy Slim, James Hype & more

By Alshaan Kassam 1

It is safe to say the masked legend known as Claptone has displayed no signs of slowing down in 2022. Globally recognized as the highest-ranking house DJ in the DJ Mag 100 for the 5th year in a row, Claptone is truly one of a kind in the music industry. From hosting his very own event series The Masquerade in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Miami, Paris, Bogota, Santiago de Chile, San Francisco, Córdoba, Madrid, New York, and many more iconic cities, we have exciting news to reveal for all those planning to attend Miami Music Week. Yes, you read that right. The highly anticipated and iconic Masquerade event series will be returning to Miami Music Week at Miami’s Hyde Beach and SLS South Beach Venue on March 23, 2022. Featuring world-class acts on the lineup curated by Claptone himself, The Masquerade Miami will feature a rare set from Fatboy Slim, house connoisseur Ferreck Dawn, UK artist James Hype, rising Femme house co-founder LP Giobbi and Marc Rousso to dance your heart out to with that signature disco house sound. Of course, The Masquerade event will also feature a surprise artist to keep you satisfied all day long. Ready to experience a journey like no other by attending this magical event this year? I know we are.

Making Miami Music Week 2022 the perfect home for the highly-anticipated Masquerade event, Claptone shares:

“At its inception, ‘The Masquerade’ was an opportunity to influence more than just my personal musical set by bringing along other artists that I appreciate and playing in very specific, special venues. Over the iterations and chapters, I started to envision ‘The Masquerade’ as a world of its own. Most importantly though, I want to give people the chance to dive into a world where they can be whoever they want to be: a world without boundaries and without judgment.”

Be sure to grab your early bird tickets here and let us know if you will be attending in the comments below.

Image Credits: The Masquerade Official Facebook