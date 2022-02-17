Creamfields North announces Calvin Harris as Saturday night headliner

By Ellie Mullins 27

Since today is Random Act of Kindness Day, Creamfields have decided to be very kind to their fans by announcing a huge new headliner for the original North event taking place in Daresbury on 25-28 August Bank Holiday weekend.

On the Saturday night – which is the longest day of the festival, typically running up until 4am – lucky Creamfields North ticket holders will once again get to witness the sounds of Calvin Harris during another of his headlining sets at the festival. First taking to the Creamfields stage back in 2009, his 2022 appearance marks his first since his 2019 headlining slot at the iconic outdoor ARC stage.

This news has been well received by those heading to the North version of the festival instead of the inaugural South edition (which revealed its full lineup not long ago), which takes place in Chelmsford for the first time on the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, 2-4 June to celebrate 25 years since the festival began. Calvin Harris was one of the first acts announced for the southern counterpart, so those looking to head down to both editions this year will get a double dose of the hitmaker. Will we get to see some Love Regenerator tracks in action alongside his other mainstream hits? Only time will tell, but if his 2019 set is anything to go by it will certainly be an unmissable experience.

Creamfields North sold out all tickets in quick succession, but a limited amount of failed deposit scheme tickets will go on sale next week. To be in the chance of getting the last few remaining tickets, click here to sign up. Be sure to also keep an eye out for more names, also coming next week.

Image credit: Creamfields (via Facebook)