David Guetta set to perform virtually within the Roblox gaming community

By Ouranios Savva 27

With the metaverse and everything that corresponds to this latest hype involving the virtual world growing in popularity within our community, it was only a matter of time until global dance music icon David Guetta would be gracing us all with his presence and devotion towards the cause. Achieving just that, the French maestro has been confirmed as the headline act of arguably his most unique set to date, as this time round, a Guetta avatar will be performing within the Roblox gaming community.

Developed by Roblox Corporation, the self-titled game platform and game creation system has been amassing millions of monthly active users since its release, with the younger generations the most prominent of Roblox enthusiasts. Accelerating in growth since the ongoing of the pandemic, Warner Music have only recently invested in the gaming platform itself, with their participation in a $520 million Series H funding echoing a clear statement of the company’s intention towards Roblox and the goals that have been set for the near future.

“The combination of David Guetta, Roblox and the community is going to be an incredibly powerful experience. Immersive and interactive spaces like Roblox enable artists and fans to inhabit the emotional landscapes of their favorite music together. This is what the future will look like—artists and fans building experiences together—and we are proud to help bring it to life.” – Oana Ruxandra (Chief Digital Officer and EVP of Business Development at Warner Music Group)

Having showed his interest in such initiatives for quite some time now, and in fact immersing in a partnership of such kind with Sensorium Corporation back in 2020, Guetta has made it more than clear that the future of music lays within the metaverse and everything that it has to offer. With no further advancements on that particular endeavor, Guetta now looks on this recent virtual opportunity, and in turn, fans alike will be blessed with the most innovative of performances from one of the dance industry’s most iconic ambassadors. All set to take place in an intergalactic-themed virtual space, attendees are urged to enter the Guetta-verse, where they will have the opportunity to “compete in epic DJ battles, party with friends, and bring down the house with an interactive set from one of the greatest DJs of all time.”

“Working on this concert has allowed me to bring an amazing new creation to life with design and production to suit the virtual world. We’ve built something that will play host to one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it with me.” – David Guetta

A truly unique experience is about to unfold, as Guetta will be performing within the virtual world of the Roblox gaming community on Friday, the 4th of February. Adding his very own contribution that surrounds the metaverse and it’s ever-increasing affiliation with the dance scene, be sure to enter the Guetta-verse, as well as find any further information on this latest virtual endeavor here. Will you be joining?

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Press Release)