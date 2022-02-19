DJ GhenT joins forces with MarkOne for dance pop banger ‘I See It’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 18

Looking to leave his own mark within the electronic dance industry, DJ GhenT (real name Gentjan Ceni) has just blessed fans alike with a production for the ages. Teaming up with fellow Italian DJ/producer MarkOne (real name Marco Berni), each artist has implemented their own unique sound to perfection, and in turn, this has led to the creation of a dance pop banger entitled ‘I See It.’ The duo has another collaboration in the works, in addition, DJ GhenT is set to release two new exciting records in the coming months.

Having combined their talents when working on different musical projects throughout the years, this latest collaboration marks the very first time that the duo have joined forces for a track of their own. Providing those feel good vibes from the off-set, ‘I See It’ will have listeners feeling some type of way, as each musical element coincides in the most harmonious of ways, and in turn, creating a melody that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor. With this in mind, both DJ GhenT and MarkOne have been able to showcase their musical prowess, and despite the fact that their go to genres may differ, this latest track is most definitely a clear representation of everything that they have set out to achieve as artist’s to watch within our community.

“‘I see It’ is a pop dance song with synthesizers and a very relevant English bass, which winks at a piano in the breakdown, which accompanies a large full-bodied and catchy female voice.” – DJ GhenT

Out now via Reload Music / Sony Music, this up-lifting and highly energetic single provides all the necessary attributes to lift anybody’s mood in no time. A true masterpiece of a track in every sense of the word, both set of artist’s are looking to take the dance scene by storm, and we are all for it. Destined for nothing other than success, be sure to check out ‘I See It’ on Spotify below, with the track also available for streaming through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: DJ GhenT (Press) & MarkOne (Press)