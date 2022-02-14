DubVision and The Him combine for vocal anthem ‘Sometimes’: Listen

By Ryan Ford 37

Powerhouses DubVision and The Him have come together to unleash their brand new melodic masterpiece, ‘Sometimes’ on STMPD RCRDS.

Progressive house duo DubVision have demonstrated their mastery once more, enlisting the aid of fellow countryman The Him, for a wholesome new dance number. A feel-good melodic anthem from start to finish, ‘Sometimes’ brandishes infectious guitar and piano notes in a busy top-line, providing a fitting accompaniment for Rupert Blackman’s vocals that elevate the tracks true meaning throughout. The tracks message hones in the agonising feelings of almost being over someone, but not quite so much that, sometimes, you still miss them. Expect to hear this one on heavy rotation as festival season fast approaches; its already seen support from some of the scenes heavy hitters in Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix and Afrojack on their respective radio platforms.

Speaking about his new collaborative venture with brothers Victor and Stephan, The Him said:

”It was really cool to work with Dubvision. We have a slightly different background and they are so good at what they do! When I first heard their version I just thought ”I cant wait to start playing this live!”’

If you can relate to the lyricism, or just want to embrace this brilliant new progressive house offering, you can check out the brand new collaboration between DubVision and The Him for yourselves below:

Image Credit: DubVision Facebook