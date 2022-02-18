EDX teams up with Allie Crystal for second single of 2022 ‘Don’t Be Afraid’: Premiere

By Ellie Mullins 24

Wasting no time in getting the year off to a successful start, EDX is getting the ball rolling on his 2022 releases with his second of the year. Following the huge release of ‘On My Mind‘ in January, he’s back with ‘Don’t Be Afraid‘ which sees him team up with songwriter, vocalist and producer extraordinaire Allie Crystal.

Enjoying a massively illustrious career so far, EDX is a name that is well known in the electronic sphere. Whether he’s busy being a label head, being nominated for Grammy’s or mastering the DJ decks in clubs and events all across the world, he’s got a lot on his plate in between churning out hits in the studio. The brains behind Sirup Music – who have hosted releases by the likes of Avicii, Armin van Buuren, Steve Angello and others – knows exactly what the recipe for success is when it comes to producing not just original tracks but remixes also, and this is especially true with this latest hit.

Speaking about the track, he states:

“‘Don’t Be Afraid’ is my second single of 2022, and I am so happy to share it with you guys! It was great working with NY singer Allie Crystal on this one, and I have been really enjoying playing it (and the Dub Mix) in my recent sets in the US and seeing the crowds reaction. Thank you for the premiere We Rave You & I hope you guys love it as much as I do.”

Lucky fans have already gotten a taste of the track in recent sets, and now it’s out for the whole world to enjoy. A dancefloor-filler of a track, the powerhouse producer has gathered all of his expertise and packaged it up into one feel-good track complete with the irresistible vocals of Allie Crystal, who EDX has created a soundscape made perfectly for them to flourish. Filled with scintillating synths, the body cannot resist against dancing to ‘Don’t Be Afraid’. EDX has, unsurprisingly, smashed it out of the park yet again.

Stream ‘Don’t Be Afraid’ here, out now via Spinnin’ Records.

Image credit: Suzy Paylan