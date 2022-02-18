elrow announces two-day experiential spring fiesta event in New York City

By Alshaan Kassam 2

Globally recognized as the world’s craziest party experience, elrow has announced they are bringing all those vibes from Brazil to New York City for a once-in-a-lifetime event experience. Bringing that “street party in a jungle” carnival celebration to New York, the special two-day Sambowdromo Do Brasil themed fiesta will take place on April 9-10 at The Great Hall at Avant Gardner. Ready to party for nine and a half hours then do it all again for another ten hours the next day? I know we are. With elrow revealing the Saturday lineup featuring no other than Jackmaster B2B Skream, Lee Foss, Latmun B2B Ben Sterling, Riva Starr, Tini Gessler, and Local Singles B2B Poolhaus, the amount of talent in this lineup is incredible. Keeping the Sunday day session lineup a secret for now, the anticipation is real for more exciting announcements on the way soon.

While the collective behind this magical experience has a goal for attendees to play, feel and participate more deeply than ever in music and art, be sure to grab your best friends and experience this legendary event in action. It also includes a theatrical show drawn into the surreal, that attracts theatergoers, art lovers, and more, elrow brings elaborate production with over twenty interactive character performers alongside over-the-top themes in a circus-like atmosphere featuring larger-than-life art installations. As Sambowdromo Do Brasil has always been one of elrow’s most popular themes, it only makes sense why this is such a popular event experience with its unmatchable carnaval energy, outrageous outfits, and outlandish interactive performances. Sharing his excitement for the upcoming event, Head of elrow North America Michael Julian shares:

“We are so hyped about our Brazilian street party theme coming to New York! This is a very special weekend for us, as, in addition to the usual Saturday show, we debut a 10-hour Daytime Sunday edition, which is elrow’s original format, for the very first time in the United States.”

Check out the full lineup below and be sure to grab the limited tickets here.

Photo Credits: elrow Official Press