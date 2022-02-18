Equation Festival will take place in a limestone cave in April

By Nicole Pepe 17

If you’re looking for a change of scene from your typical run-of-the-mill festival, look no further. Equation Festival is taking place in a 25-meter high limestone cave in a northern mountain in Vietnam on April 8-10. This is a follow-up to last year’s Vietnamese festival Club Savage which also took place in a cave for three days.

Equation Festival returns after nearly four years due to the pandemic just three hours outside of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. This small yet mighty festival will feature some of the most prominent names from North and Southeast Asia including Di Linh, Sunju, Hargun, Emel Rowe, DOTT, Ouissam, Zwi, Saint Guel, and Janko. The full line-up is set to be released on March 1st and will include a slew of other names.

In a statement from the festival organizers, they said:

“We are extremely proud to come out again, to reconnect and share with you the joy of announcing a new musical journey with some of the finest artists we have had the chance to meet in the region – as a celebration to our friendships.” Regarding the unique location, they also added, “The foremost update should be about our new haven in Mai Chau, which we found back in 2019 to be one of the best-kept secrets of Vietnam.”

The tickets to Equation Festival are on sale now, and you can purchase them here.

Image credit: Equation (via Facebook)