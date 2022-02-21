Faybl release emotionally charged progressive house gem ‘Island’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa

Up-and-coming American duo Faybl have just dropped their brand-new single, ‘Island’.

Paying homage to the early 2010s, this stunning track was made for the festival main stage; its soulful vocals, heartfelt lyrics and soaring melodies will have you shed a tear in the crowd. Whether you’re new to the scene or a seasoned veteran, ‘Island’ is all about offering support and love to each other during hard times and is sure to hit you right in the feels. During a recent press release, Faybl give their insight into the inspiration behind the track:

“In a time when many people in our lives and around the world are facing a lot of adversity, we feel it’s more important than ever to emphasise being there to build up and support your friends and loved ones. Much of our current culture is so focused on showing what we have and trying to present the best versions of ourselves that we can often neglect building sound support systems and making sure we participate in supporting those we care about. We wanted to create a house tune with influences from artists like Illenium and Seven Lions to create an emotional yet powerful and fresh take on progressive house and festival culture. We hope this song will inspire people to reach out to their friends and family and remind them how much they appreciate them. Life is short, and we often take the life and people we have while trying to chase something else for granted. We first played this song at the end of our set at Red Rocks opening for Illenium, which is a venue that we had been dreaming of playing from the moment we started making music. With the incredible crowd response, we decided that it should be the song to kick off 2022 with this new sound.”

Based out of Denver, Colorado, Fabyl are already making waves within the electronic music community. This past summer, they opened for Illenium at the storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, where they happened to premiere ‘Island’ live for the first time.

Image Credit: Press