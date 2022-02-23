Fløa and Furcloud deliver beautiful two song EP with ‘The Illusion of Impression/Steller’: Listen

By Creighton Branch 3

Every now and then, there are tracks that come along in this world that leave you completely speechless. Whether it’s through the lyrics or the instrumental, the song puts you in a state of pure bliss every time the melodies grace your ears. That is exactly what has happened with Fløa and Furcloud as they present to the world their stunning new EP, ‘The Illusion of Impression/Stellar.’

It is an EP only comprised of the two songs, “Illusion of Impression” and “Stellar.” But in reality, that is all the EP needs. These two tracks carry the power of a full-length studio project and feature some of the best production the industry has seen throughout the past few years.\

As the EP begins with “Illusion of Impression,” it wastes no time diving into the great sound of progressive trance. Featuring elements such as “ethereal vocal snippets and dense layers of synths that swarm around a throbbing rhythm section,” it is truly a work of art. The song is not only an empowering and uplifting one but, at the same time, keeps it subtlety that still allows it to evoke emotion.

“Super excited to have this EP out in the world. Working and writing these tracks together with Fløa was amazing. We wanted to capture the energetic moments with the calmer moments of life. Inspired by life and nature.” – Furcloud

The second track on the EP only needs to be described with one word and that is the same as its title, stellar. Following the captivating sound of the first track, “Stellar” pushes forward and creates an intensity in the EP while still matching the same beauty from the first song. With a superb synth melody and a sprinkle of ambient vocals throughout the track that will leave you in awe, “Stellar” closes out an unforgettable eight-minute listen in tremendous fashion.

If you haven’t sat down to listen to this EP, you need to. Not only will it be worth your time, but it is powerful enough to make progressive trance your new favorite genre. To say these two tracks are amazing would be doing Fløa and Furcloud a disservice. They are more than that. They are unbelievably breathtaking.

Image Credit: Press