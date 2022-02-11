Fluencee releases huge new single ‘Paralyzed’ with Paper Idol: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 21

Bursting onto the release radar with his first release of 2022, Fluencee is starting the year off on a massive high note with ‘Paralyzed‘ featuring Paper Idol. Out via Flux Pavilion and Doctor P‘s prolific label Circus Records, this is set to be one of his biggest tracks yet.

As someone who has been in the scene for years, Fluencee has a lot of experience when it comes to success. With official remixes for the likes of The Chainsmokers with the track ‘Somebody‘ – which received huge support on their World War Joy tour – The Knocks with ‘Colors‘ and NERVO, Paris Hilton and Tinie Tempah with ‘Pickle‘, it isn’t just remixes where he thrives but also with original productions. Tracks such as ‘Better‘ and ‘Demons‘ garnered notable Spotify and Insomniac / EDC radio support, making their way onto charts and into the minds of listeners. With a unique approach to electronic music, he is now excitingly back onto the release radar.

Featuring powerful vocals from Paper Idol, ‘Paralyzed’ takes a personal subject and translates it into the language of song, which he talks about when he states:

‘Paralyzed’ is about the tendency we have as humans to sabotage our own paths toward growth. Moving forward is tough when we desperately cling to the last vestiges of the things that made us most happy. But sometimes, we just need to give into those urges.”

Packed with passion and emotion, it pulls no punches and demands to be listened to on the highest volume possible to feel the true ferocity. With a cinematic quality to its build-up, the drop comes in to cut up expectations, satisfying listeners’ cravings for a track with soul, energy and groove. It’s safe to say that Fluencee has left a lasting impression on Circus Records.

Stream the track on all platforms here, and listen to it on Spotify below.

Image credit: press