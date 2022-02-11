Gareth Emery states that his new album is finished

By Ellie Mullins 5

For an artist, it is always a celebratory yet somewhat emotional time when they have finished an album after working on it and for Gareth Emery that is certainly the case. Taking to his socials recently, he reflected on how he felt after announcing that his album, titled ‘ANALOG‘ is done.

Although Gareth Emery last presented fans with an album just back in 2020 with the eagerly-awaited ‘The Lasers‘ in July of that year (with acoustic album ‘The Lasers (Unplugged)‘ following shortly behind it in October), it seems as though they won’t have to wait too much longer to hear another studio album of his. Revealing a bit about ‘ANALOG’ and what it will entail in a recent post, he also revealed his struggles as he states: