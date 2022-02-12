Grumps Collection offers wide variety of products for ravers and gamers alike

By Ellie Mullins 26

Comprised of a passionate team of ravers who all share a vision to elevate self-expression and provide a platform for ravers and gamers alike, Grumps Collection is an online rave wear brand that offers an eclectic range of innovative and trailblazing rave outfits. Keeping up to date with what’s hot, the team constantly have their finger on the pulse and offer products related to the newest festival fashion trends.

Sometimes, picking outfits for your next rave or music festival such as EDC Las Vegas can be daunting, but Grumps Collection ensures that you won’t need to shop anywhere else for all of your fashion and accessory needs, no matter your preferred style. With a large section for both men and women, festival wear, and clubwear are all equally covered, boasting the most affordable rave wear currently on the market and also garnering attention from multiple television and online news networks. For women’s rave wear, styles featuring holographic designs, sequins galore, reflective designs, and much more are available with bikinis, two-piece outfits, bodysuits, and more currently on sale with discounts.

With over 15 pages to pour over, all styles are covered extensively. On the other side, the men’s rave wear section is equally as expansive featuring quirky patterned shirts and pants, costumes, hoodies and more. Aside from rave wear, clubbing is also covered with a range of highly fashionable, sleek cocktail dresses and costumes. Aside from this, Grumps Collection offers a large range of raver and gamer-friendly LED products with everything imaginable from shot glasses to hats and coats to masks.

Top 5 essential outfits from Grumps Collection for the ultimate festival season

1. Holographic butterfly rave outfit

An essential for any holographic print lover, this outfit not only comes with the top and bottoms to match, it also comes with two types of fanny packs for ravers perfect for holding all of your personal belongings without having to carry too large of a bag. Buy it here.

2. Sequin low cut backless dress

Not only is this outfit perfect for standing out at festivals, it’s also perfect for beach parties or nightclubs and can be worn at any event to suit all of your fashion needs with 9 different colour options available. Buy it here.

3. Unisex reflective jacket

There’s no doubt that those festival nights can get chilly sometimes, and this jacket is perfect for standing out in the crowd – and for taking some cool photos with. As it is unisex, everyone can enjoy the style and comfort with its light and breathable material. This jacket is made of reflective material. The luminescent effect is guaranteed to make you stand out at any rave. Buy it here.

4. Hawaiian leopard two-piece set

Stylish and playful, this two piece set of a shirt and shorts for men is perfect for daytime beach parties, boat parties or even pool parties during the summer and can be used together or separately to create multiple outfits. Buy it here.

5. LED colour changing cap

Looking for a hat that will not only protect your head against the sun but also make a statement during the night? This is it. With seven light-up colours and five flashing modes, it comes in a unisex size and is fully rechargeable so you’ll never run out of colour all festival season long. Buy it here.

With many products on sale and festivals making a huge return, today is the perfect day to shop from Grumps Collection before the 2022 festival season fully kicks off and you can do so via their website here. Shipping worldwide, all shipping is also free.

Images Credit: Grumps Collection