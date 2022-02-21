Heldeep announce stacked lineup for Miami Music Week pool party

By Ellie Mullins 29

One of the highlights of Miami Music Week out of many is all the record label-curated pool parties on offer for fans. This year, one of this big highlights is undoubtedly the Heldeep pool party. Taking place on Thursday March 24 in association with 747 Presents, the label headed by mastermind Oliver Heldens has now unveiled a massive lineup.

Taking place at the artistic and luxurious Nautilus by Arlo, the party goes on all day with a variety of famous guests from multiple different genres to entertain at all hours. Featuring legends such as Benny Benassi, CID and Moguai, there’s also newer faces that are currently taking the electronic world by storm such as James Hype and Joel Corry, with Kyle Walker and Damaged Goods also set to take over the decks for unmissable sets. That lineup would be impressive on its own, but there’s still a number of blurred out guests – two to be exact – that have not yet been revealed and also a ‘Thursday Sermon From A Very Special French Guest’, plus even more special guests to add to all of that. Who do you think the guests will be? You’ll have to buy tickets and find out!

The Heldeep Pool Party has been a staple of Miami Music Week for years now, encapsulating a multi-genre lineup each year only getting bigger and bigger as the editions progress (watch a video here to see it all in action), and 2022’s edition is set to be one of the biggest yet.

Want to get involved in the action? Tickets are flying out, and can be purchased here with General Admission starting from $50.

Image credit: Heldeep (via Facebook)