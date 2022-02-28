All the hints at a possible return of Hardwell

It’s been way over 3 years since the legendary DJ and Producer that is Hardwell announced to his millions of followers that he was taking an indefinite hiatus. Although no official date has been slated by Hardwell himself or his team, there has been a sprinkling of hints and teases throughout the past few months that align for a possible return from the Dutch 34-year-old producer.

The first major hint was actually given to us from Hardwell himself, taking an unexpected return to the stage during ADE 2021 back in October. During his own label’s Revealed Recordings night, fellow producer and friend KAAZE began hyping up the crowd proclaiming the founder of the label is coming. Later in the evening to end the night, Hardwell made an appearance to play a short set, before getting emotional and announcing to the crowd of cheering fans “I’ll be back“.

Hints after that did subside upon him leaving the DJ booth that night, however, fast forward to the present day and fans of the DJ have been able to uncover clues from some of the biggest festivals around the world. Fans taking close inspection at festival lineups, namely Ultra Music Festival Miami taking place in March, have been able to uncover a slightly convenient blurred out artist that alphabetically would align for the name Hardwell. According to many fan sites, Creamfields did also quickly delete their original lineup poster with a blur of one particular name, reposting with the blurred artist removed, however, this only added to the fire of the DJ’s possible return and now all eyes are on who will be closing Ultra Miami 2022.

Fellow artists in the industry have also been hinting at the possible return of Hardwell, with tweets from artists and previous collaborators hinting at possible new music with the producer. Timmy Trumpet who worked on the track ‘Underground’ with the producer back in 2018, took to Twitter to simply type “HARDWELL. That’s the tweet” as well as Kura, collaborator on the track ‘Calavera’, also taking to Twitter to tweet about Hardwell’s possible return. Both tweets obviously sent fans into more speculation and anticipation for his return.

As of writing no official return of Hardwell has been announced however it seems like we are only a few weeks away until we will see Robbert van de Corput back on stage and releasing music.

