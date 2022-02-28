Some of the most iconic sets in Ultra Music Festival Miami’s history

By Ellie Mullins 13

As Ultra in Miami is finally set to return to Bayfront Park next month, from March 25-27, we’re celebrating by taking a look back upon some of the most iconic sets that have graced the festival in its past years. With spectacular sets and being known for its world exclusives, there is no place quite like Ultra.

Skrillex – 2015

Bringing dubstep and heavy sounds to the mainstage of Ultra, it was never the same once Skrillex was done with it in 2015 during this set. For over 30 minutes, the dubstep master brought his biggest hits to the stage, with incredible mashups and mixes that gave the crowds no rest between tracks; the set never once dropped the ball on energy. Bringing out special guests in the form of DJ Snake for tracks ‘Get Low’ and ‘Turn Down For What’ and Sam Drew to bring a live vocal aspect on the track ‘Stranger’, these weren’t the only special guests to be present in the set, and the unsuspecting crowd had no idea that for the last 20 minutes that the Skrillex set would be transform into a Jack Ü set with Diplo. From this point on, the guests just kept coming. Jack Ü collaborators performed their vocals live, with the likes of Kiesza, Kai, CL and Puff Daddy all adding an incredible atmosphere to the set. Arguably the most memorable part came when none other than Justin Bieber showed up for the most popular track ‘Where Are Ü Now’, which understandably sent crowds into a frenzy.

Swedish House Mafia – 2013 & 2018

Although Swedish House Mafia have certainly been staples at multiple years of Ultra, there’s two sets that are just as iconic as each other; both representing wildly different milestones for the trio. The 2013 set was announced to be their last ever set together, something that had sent ripples throughout not just the electronic scene but the mainstream scene also. Although it was highly energetic and pleased fans to no end with an iconic mix of golden anthems and, of course, their own beloved tracks, there was an aura of overwhelming emotion knowing that it would be their last set, and they were giving it their all as a powerful send off to Swedish House Mafia. Thankfully though, today we know that 2013 was not the ending of it all. For months before the famed 2018 set, rumours had been buzzing that the Swedes would spark the start of a new era in the same place where another had ended, but it wasn’t until the vocals of ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’ kicked in that it sank in for a lot of people: Swedish House Mafia were back. With IDs a plenty from the likes of Magnificence, they mixed in nostalgia with newer, updated sounds and made for a set that would never be forgotten