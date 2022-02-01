KREAM perform incredible live set from Kistefos Museum in Norway for LIQUID : LAB series

By Ellie Mullins 15

One hour north of Oslo lies the Kistefos Museum. Surrounded by nature and snow, this is the stunning location utilised in KREAM‘s latest set for their ongoing LIQUID : LAB series. Marking volume 7, KREAM went large for this one to say the least.

Combining their unique sound with unspoiled nature and eye-catching surroundings, KREAM have a natural talent for unique DJ sets that surpass exceptions and this one was no different. Since 2020, their LIQUID : LAB livestream series has taken them across a multitude of breathtaking locations around Norway such as Gaularfjellet, Vøringsfossen, Stegastein and many more with stunning mountains, hilltops and lakes as their backdrops to their serene melodies. Mashing up their own sounds with some of the hottest artists around right now such as Calvin Harris, Gorgon City, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and countless more, this is partly what makes their sets so addictive to listen to and this latest set is no different.

Powered by sound system company SOUNDBOKS, they situated themselves inside the Kistefos Museum. With sweeping drone shots to encapsulate the grand size of their chosen venue for this stream, it was the cherry on top of what was yet another flawless set. Mixing the likes of ARTBAT, Swedish House Mafia, Porter Robinson‘s Virtual Self alias, Duke Dumont, and many others, they drew from a wide variety of electronic acts from all over the spectrum proving to make for a dynamic range of tastes and styles which all came together smoothly. Of course, KREAM sprinkled their signature sound in there too with the acapella of the incredible Punctual collaboration ‘Want You Bad‘ delighting listeners. Opening the set up strong with Gesaffelstein‘s ‘Ever Now,’ it only got stronger and stronger as it went on.

To watch the set in its full glory, check out the video of it on YouTube below, and also check the tracklist out here.

Image credit: press