KSHMR drops a hint indicating the release of his next studio album

By Lakshay Bhagtani 27

The superstar Indian-American record producer and DJ KSHMR has just dropped a small hint indicating that his next studio album might be on the horizon. The artist received a lot of appreciation for his debut album ‘Harmonica Andromeda‘ which was released back in March 2021. After a slightly shaky conclusion to the year 2021 where he tested positive for covid which eventually led to the cancellation of a few of his live performances, KSHMR is all set to carry his legacy forward in 2022 through this huge announcement.

Diving into my next album like… pic.twitter.com/pcNCWRoNlI — KSHМR (@KSHMRmusic) February 5, 2022

KSHMR has cleverly used a short video of a teenager diving hilariously into a stream of water, with the caption “Diving into my next album be like….” It seems like the album is currently in progress and after a massive debut LP, this announcement has totally filled the whole industry with elements of surprise and excitement. Talking about the live events that he is associated with, the artist is all set to amaze us with his stupendous performances at festivals such as Ultra Miami (March 2022) and Parookaville (July 2022).

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements about KSHMR’s new album. In the meantime, you can check out ‘Harmonica Andromeda’ below –

Image Credits – KSHMR (via Instagram)