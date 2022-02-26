Kygo joins forces with DNCE for latest single ‘Dancing Feet’ : Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani

After a four-year-long hiatus, the American dance-rock band DNCE is finally back at the forefront of the industry, blessing our playlists with the latest addition to their discography called ‘Dancing Feet‘. Having teamed up with the Norwegian tropical house sensation Kygo for this jaw-dropping dance-pop banger, the members of DNCE are all set for yet another remarkable stint which includes a totally new vision for the project. The band has a different vibe after the announcement of the new lineup and the departure of the keyboard player Cole Whittle.

“I can kind of foresee it becoming this E Street Band where members come and go. It could be a great opportunity to have some special guests, like obviously Ryan (Tedder), who is a fantastic musician. I can totally see him hopping up on stage here and there. He’s kind of busy, but I think it would be a fun concept.” – Joe Jonas (DNCE Frontman)

Dancing Feet marks the first release of 2022 for Kygo, who had been teasing this collaboration for more than two weeks now. On the other hand, this is DNCE’s first release in four years after ‘People to People EP’ from 2018.

Be sure to check out Dancing Feet below –

Image Credits – Kygo (via Instagram)