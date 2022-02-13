Martin Garrix reaches 1 billion Spotify stream mark with ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ feat. Dua Lipa

By Ouranios Savva 38

Reaching yet another milestone in his illustrious career, Dutch sensation Martin Garrix has just seen his hit collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa, ‘Scared To Be Lonely,’ surpass the 1 billion stream mark on Spotify. Achieving this feat for a second time, Garrix has been blessing us all with each of his productions, with this particular track acting as yet another mesmerising addition to the dance community’s most awe-inspiring of repertoires.

Adding his signature sound in this anthem, ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ delivers the most sensational of future bass drops, whilst Lipa elevates the track to a different dimension with her captivating vocals throughout. A masterpiece of a song in every sense, it was only a matter of time until a milestone of such magnitude was reached, and we are most definitely all for it. Enhancing his presence in the most unique of ways, Garrix offered fans alike the most enticing of sounds, with this track acting as a clear statement of everything that he had set out to achieve within our community.

Taking the dance industry by storm, one track at a time, ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ cemented Garrix’s sound as the most versatile of all, and in turn, decorated the Dutch prodigy as the most talented and respected of artists within our community. An age defying track in our books, we would like to congratulate both Garrix and Lipa for the creation of the most captivating of hit’s, as this latest achievement further indicates the high level of success that we have been accustomed to ever since the emergence of our scene’s most talented of artists. Be sure to check out ‘Scared To Be Lonely’ in all its glory below, and be enticed at the most stunning of sounds. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa / Scared To Be Lonely (Press)