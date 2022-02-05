MistaJam drops his remix of David Guetta & Sorana’s collab ‘redruM’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 49

MistaJam just dropped his official remix of David Guetta & Sorana‘s cryptic new track ‘redruM’, which was released late last month. The remix breathes a new life into the original by adding more hypnotic and spacey synths, and an edgy faster tempo.

MistaJam (real name Peter Dalton) is best known for his radio segments on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra spanning nearly fifteen years, until this past summer, he teamed up with David Guetta and vocalist John Newman to release a dance-pop version of Whitney Houston‘s ‘How Will I Know‘, titled ‘If You Love Me (How Will I Know). The track became a UK hit and has over 75 million streams across all platforms. To follow up on the high of Guetta collab, his most recent release goes back to September with his house track ‘The Recipe’.

As if the title ‘redruM’ isn’t mystifying enough, Dalton turns the original on its head and embraces the puzzling nature of the original beat, and adds a darker underlying tone to the track. The vocals are a bit more droned out as spacious synths fill the gaps between the kicks giving us early 2000’s EDM vibes.

This is MistaJam’s first release of 2022 and we can confidently say that this remix is a must-have on your playlists.

You can listen to both the original and the remix here.

Image Credit: David Guetta & MistaJam (Press / via Warner Music)