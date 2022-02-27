Music industry rises in support of Ukraine amidst the invasion by Russia

By Lakshay Bhagtani 69

The world is witnessing a critically sensitive phase at the moment amidst the tensions between Russia and Ukraine which could possibly lead up to a prospect of war. Well, the electronic music industry has always taken a stand and voiced its opinion against social injustice during tough times, be it the coronavirus pandemic or the black lives matter movement. Several artists and influential folks within the industry have lately presented their thoughts on the whole situation, and their condolences to those affected.

Here’s what the recently united legendary trio Swedish House Mafia had to say about the ongoing situation –

Woke up to the devastating news about war in Ukraine today, so saddened to see that war is still an option after all the world has been through, take care of each other ❤️ — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) February 24, 2022

Although the whole world is devastated by Vladimir Putin’s attempts at compromising the freedom of a democratic nation like Ukraine, it’s difficult to imagine what the native population of the country is going through. The highly talented Ukrainian producer Woo York recently expressed the same on Instagram.

Talking about the opposite side of things, even the people in Russia have resorted to the roads and open public spaces, expressing their sheer disagreement with the actions of their forces by protesting against their own government. On that note, here’s what the Russian DJ and producer Arty had to say –

And today my heart is broken,

I simply refuse to believe that the war is still an option these days.

Please, NO WAR! We need PEACE! — ARTY (@artymusic) February 24, 2022

Artists like Armin van Buuren and The Chainsmokers have also given their statements about these tensions on Twitter –

Hopefully today isn’t one of those days that changes the world forever. I feel like we just learned from the pandemic not to take life for granted. — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 24, 2022

