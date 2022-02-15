name unknown & ENMOCEAN link up for breathtaking track ‘Can’t Forget’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury

American producing duo name unknown seem destined to take the world of electronic dance music by storm. With an already high growing list of stellar tracks, it’s clearly a match made in musical heaven as the duo team up with the equally talented ENMOCEAN for their first release of 2022 titled ‘Can’t Forget’.

‘Can’t Forget’ is the perfect encapsulation of the producer’s talents, featuring whimsical rhythms and drops with powerful synths, it boasts tremendous staying power wanting you to listen again and again. Backed up by incredible vocals and well-written lyrics, it’s a track that wouldn’t seem out of place during festival and club live sets telling its story and sending the listener through a journey. Lyrically ‘Can’t Forget’ envokes that feeling that everyone has gone through, managing to create the perfect song anyone can relate to. Breathtaking in its production, the song is a true testament to the producer’s talent, name unknown themselves discusses the track’s creation and more when they state:

This track started out completely different from where it is now. We sent the song to ENMOCEAN since it was just sitting on a hard drive and he put some work into it. We got it back and fell in love with it. We sat and wrote this about some personal experiences. It’s a song to which everyone can probably relate to. It’s about when your ex contacts you after you’ve already moved on and found new love. The contact brings back all the old memories and causes a whirlwind of emotion and you realize you just “can’t forget” the memories with the ex no matter how much you want to move past them.

‘Can’t Forget’ features as an incredible and unforgettable song, and the perfect kickstart to what is looking to be an amazing 2022 for name unknown and ENMOCEAN. You can check it out for yourself on Spotify below or alternatively on your streaming platform of choice here.

Image Credits: name unknown (via Facebook), ENMOCEAN (via Facebook)