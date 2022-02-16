Mim from NERVO announces pregnancy with second child

By Ellie Mullins

Recently, the NERVO sisters had to cancel their appearance at EDC Mexico, citing personal reasons. Now, we know what their reasons were thanks to a post made by them earlier today. Mim, one half of the duo, is pregnant with her second child following their joint pregnancy, which they announced back on New Year’s Day in 2019. Welcoming baby daughter Ithaca Storm not long after the announcement, they now have another child to extend their growing family.

Taking to Facebook, they posted an update:

“Another baby NERVO is on it’s way!!! we’ve been keeping this news under wraps due to some complications, but now we are finally thrilled to let y’all know of this beloved blessing that is upon us😮‍💨 Thank you to all the wonderful messages and concerns about our EDC Mexico absense, this is the reason”

For fans wanting to still see NERVO perform soon, Liv will be holding down the fort with solo performances until Mim is able to return. This is also not surprising news to eagle-eyed fans, who picked up on this news back in December when they suspected that she was pregnant again.

“PS. To the fans who picked up the fact that Mim was pregnant back in December… YOU ARE CORRECT so impressed with how observant you guys are. Just amazing!! Well no more secrets here… Mami and papi @urisabat are feeling very lucky to welcome this little one into our world, hopefully very soon”

We at We Rave You are wishing Mim and her partner Uri Sabat all the best during this exciting time!

Image credit: NERVO (via Facebook)