NGD Project teams up with Boris Foong for ‘Warriors’ on MaRLo’s Reaching Altitude: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 2

NGD Project has teamed up with Boris Foong to release a hard-hitting new track entitled ‘Warriors’ on MaRLo’s imprint Reaching Altitude, following up on their first collaboration, ‘Order 66’. Which peaked at #1 on iTunes Trance Italy.

The NGD Project (New Generation DJs) consists of two Italian artists, Michael Gadani and Alberto Tavanti, and have earned the attention of EDM fans and artists alike such as David Guetta, Hardwell, W&W, Showtek, Deorro, and Timmy Trumpet. Their style is a unique blend of Big Room and Electro and is showcased on previously released tracks such as ‘Rockin’, ‘Etruria’ and ‘Agartha’.

As the second collaboration with Malaysian sensation Boris Foong came to fruition, NGD Project stated that the track was conceived during the pair’s 2019 tour where they were stopped in Shanghai. “During our China Tour we were truly inspired and we wanted to create a track where to merge all the genres we played live in our DJ sets”. Foong not only brings creative energy and carefully crafted production skills to the table, he is also at the forefront for many renowned events in Malaysia as a visual technical director, events/production producer, and a versatile stage visuals projectionist. Relishing his tech-savvy skills set, his open-minded approach towards the blend between creative arts and music has taken him to greater heights.

‘Warriors’ is non-stop foot-stomping madness. From the second the track begins, you’re roped into the world the trio has built for us. The drop hits hard yet and takes you along the way to big razor-sharp synths. “Our aim with Warriors was to create a tune that truly represents our live set and our style, so made by the genres that we love, Big Room, Trance, Hardstyle and Techno, powerful drops and a catchy break melody to get the whole crowd’s hands in the air!”

Listen to ‘Warriors’ below:

Image Credits: NGD project (via Facebook), Boris Foong (via Facebook)