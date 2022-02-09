Nick Warren to auction off immense, rare vinyl collection

By Ryan Ford 11

Nick Warren, head of label and events company The Soundgarden, is to auction off an extensive collection of vinyls.

Nick Warren is well known for being one half of electronic duo Way Out West, and used to be the tour DJ for legendary collective Massive Attack. Having had an incredible career in music, the 53-year-old has accumulated an expansive assembly of music on vinyl, which he is now putting on auction which he hasn’t yet specified a reason for.

The collection holds not only his dance-floor records but the extensive collection of unusual electronica that he has collected over the years, from his time on tour and beyond. One-off test pressings, white labels, Global Underground classics and loads more will be sold at Omega Auctions, with lots estimated to reach anywhere from £50 to £200. Various batches will be available, grouping together selections under different genres, spanning from techno to ambient, prog rock, soul, trance and more.

In a flourishing vinyl market, be sure to keep a keen eye if his 200-strong lot collection interests you, as they are sure to draw lots of attention. You can find out more about the Nick Warren auction, which begins on 15 March, here.

Image Credit: Resident Advisor