ODESZA officially return with brand-new single ‘The Last Goodbye’: Listen

By Jackson Naffa 18

For their first single release since ‘Loyal’ in 2018, ODESZA are back with a vengeance releasing ‘The Last Goodbye’, which features vocals of Bettye LaVette’s classic ‘Let Me Down Easy’ from 1965.

‘The Last Goodbye’ takes you on a stellar, six minute journey. It hits deep with its euphoric aura, its cinematic synths and LaVette’s chilling vocals. In a recent press release, ODESZA explain how the track came about:

“This song was born out of the concept of trying to bring these lasting, defining musical pieces like the 1965 release of ‘Let Me Down Easy’ by Bettye LaVette into a modern and contemporary electronic setting. The idea of bringing two worlds together, that at first seem distant, has always been something we’ve been drawn to. It was an absolute honour to be able to work with Bettye’s voice over the course of writing the track. She’s able to convey emotion with her vocal work unlike any other. To date, this has been one of the more fulfilling songs we’ve had the chance to work on as artists. We hope everyone who listens enjoys the track as much as we did making it.”

The boys are gearing up to release their highly anticipated fourth studio album this year; it’s been just about ten years since their first album ‘Summer’s Gone’ and almost five since their last, ‘A Moment Apart’. However, they also teamed up with the Australian producer Golden Features to collaborate on their BRONSON project in 2020.

It was confirmed via a Facebook post last September that new music was on the way for 2022, whilst they posed for a photo with their Grammy award for the Best Dance/Electronic Album for ‘A Moment Apart’ in 2017.

Rumours were swirling that a break up was on the cards, however we’re excited that more new music is on the way this year.

You can stream ‘The Last Goodbye’ by ODESZA and Bettye LaVette down below, be sure to let us know your thoughts!

