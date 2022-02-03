ODESZA tease new era of music with breakup rumours spreading

By Ellie Mullins 18

One of the most beloved duos, ODESZA, have recently put the rumour mill into overdrive. Since 2012, this duo have dominated the dreamy, melodic side of electronic music and have amassed a cult following like no other – which is why fans have been sent into a frenzy with the name of their latest musical campaign.

Titled ‘The Last Goodbye‘, this has understandably sent their fanbase into overdrive with rumours and theories spreading that this may well be the duo – Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight as they are also known – hinting at their last artist album as ODESZA ever. Although they are known for going on extended hiatuses and going long periods of time between singles or full studio albums – their last under the ODESZA name being 2017’s ‘A Moment Apart‘ – no one quite knows just what this is yet.

What we do know, though, is that no matter whether this is the last album, they are giving us new music this year and it will certainly be well received with them last releasing music in 2020 as BRONSON alongside Golden Features for an album, following a string of singles.

Aside from the tweet above, they also tweeted ‘2022’ on 1 January, signifying that the turn of this new year means new music.

ODESZA have launched a new website, which you can access here. From there, fans from all over the world are invited to enter their mobile number and email and sign up to receive updates about ‘The Last Goodbye’, so we can expect to hear news regarding this project very soon.

Image credit: Avi Loud