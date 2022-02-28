On this month one year ago: Daft Punk announce split

By Jack Spilsbury

On February 22nd 2021, the house music and industry pioneers Daft Punk announced their heartbreaking split after a 28-year prosperous career. The duo broke the news by uploading a short video to their official YouTube channel titled ‘Epilogue’ with their long time publicist Kathryn Frazier confirming the news shortly after. Due to their incredible legacy, hundreds of artists and millions of fans shared an abundance of reactions regarding how Daft Punk had affected their lives with many artists the likes of Alesso, Porter Robinson, Dillon Francis thanking them for paving their way within the industry. The shocking news caused a surge in the duo’s digital sales and streaming with their digital album purchases rising by an unprecedented 2,650 percent.

The reasoning behind Daft Punk, the masterminds behind iconic tracks such as ‘One More Time’ and ‘Get Lucky’ decided to end things has never been made clear. However, it is mostly assumed that members Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter are still good friends down to the nature of them ending things on their own terms. It’s also not complete radio silence from Daft Punk, recently it was announced that a biography about the duo would be released. ‘After Daft’ will be the first of its time to take an in-depth look at Daft Punk’s incredible career and go into a detailed timeline of how the two became one of the most influential producers of all time. The biography is scheduled to be released this year.

Both members are also hard at work on solo projects, Thomas Bangalter recently announced his first project since the duo’s disbandment being him lending his stellar production skills to score a French ballet ‘Mythologies’, this 90-minute long show is expected to premiere July 2022.