Pete Tong and Eats Everything drop club-ready re-rub of ‘Hideaway’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 20

Global dance music legend Pete Tong fills the headlines once again with another exciting release. BBC Radio 1‘s most charismatic voice once again teams up with Eats Everything to deliver a spin on a classic that has already received a stylish twist. ‘Hideaway‘ is a classic 1995 original by De’lacy but has been immortalized forever with several renditions and the most recent one brought together Pete Tong, Eats Everything, Vula, and Jules Buckley. Now, this immortal pearl gets a brand new club-ready re-rub to mark an important date. ‘Pete’s Everything Club Rub‘ is available now on the usual platforms via Ministry of Sound.

On December 3, 2021, the latest album from Pete Tong’s critically acclaimed ‘Classic’ format came out digitally. ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics‘ followed ‘Classic House‘, ‘Ibiza Classics‘ and ‘Chilled Classics‘ and set itself apart as floor ready. Soaked in a contemporary clubbing aura, the EP features 8 great Balearic classics performed by Pete, his trusty comrade Jules Buckley, great vocals and some of the biggest artists of the moment like Kölsch, Tale Of Us, Riton, ARTBAT, Eats Everything, and Franky Wah. One of these tracks is ‘Hideaway’, which now officially receives a new re-rub. More layers, more rhythm and a whole lot of madness. These were the main additions to this iconic track. Even more textured than December’s arrangement, it comes with extra percussion, extra distortion, and extra emotion, ready to blast the energy of the dancefloor. The counter beats give it a simply delicious urban feel, the undulating bass is merciless and the vocals are beautifully crafted. Created to make you dance, absolutely.

This unsettling re-rub tastes like a celebration, as its release marks not only the arrival of the vinyl of ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics’ but also the release of ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics – The B-sides‘. Headed by this re-rub of ‘Hideaway’, the B-sides also include all-new extended versions of ‘Ghosts‘, ‘Love Can’t Turn Around‘ and ‘Move‘ alongside fresh edits and dubs of the likes of ‘Out of the Blue‘ and ‘Time‘.

You can buy the vinyl here and stream the brand new ‘Pete Tong + Friends: Ibiza Classics – The B-sides’ here. For now, unwind from a tasty dance-off with ‘Pete’s Everything Club Rub’ below:

Image Credit: Pete Tong (Press), Eats Everything (via Facebook)