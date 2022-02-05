Rӧyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries’ project with brand-new single ‘Impossible’: Listen

Rӧyksopp have just announced what appears to be a brand-new album ‘Profound Mysteries’, an “expanded creative universe and a prodigious conceptual project”, for an April 29 release date.

This is despite an announcement in 2014 from the group that they would no longer be releasing music in an album format; duo member Svein Berge said in a statement at the time:

“We feel like this is a goodbye to the traditional album format. In our consecutive run of albums, we have been able to say what we want to say and do what we want to do with the LP. We’re not going to stop making music, but (in) the album format as such, this is the last thing from us.”

The boys of Rӧyksopp, Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland, also left a cryptic message on their website in regards to ‘Profound Mysteries’:

“As human beings, what we don’t know vastly overshadows what we do know. As teenagers, we would discuss our own fascination and preoccupation with the infinite and the impossible – the most profound mysteries of life.”

Alongside the announcement, they also dropped their brand-new single ‘Impossible’ featuring Alison Goldfrapp, who gave her thoughts on working with Rӧyksopp:

“It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein & Torbjørn from Röyksopp. I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.”

The boys have already released two singles this year which both feature on ‘Profound Mysteries’ – ‘(Nothing But) Ashes…’ and ‘The Ladder’; the album will compile ten tracks and it’ll also be released in digital, vinyl, cassette and CD format.

For more information regarding Röyksopp and their brand-new album ‘Profound Mysteries’, please click here. You can also stream their latest single ‘Impossible’ down below – we’ll be sure to keep you posted prior to the album release!

