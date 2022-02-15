Robin Schulz puts his touch on special remix for Tiësto’s ‘The Motto’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 25

Robin Schulz has released his official remix of one of Tiësto‘s biggest 2021 anthems, ‘The Motto‘ in collaboration with Ava Max.

From last November upon its release, ‘The Motto’ has gone on to garner millions of streams (217 Million global streams to date, to be precise) and radio airplay in just a few short months. Combining dance with mainstream pop in the best way, Tiësto concocted an anthem that was a hit with both his fanbase and those outside the realm of dance music. Upon release, Ava Max shared her thoughts on the now globally renowned record:

“When Tiesto shared this record with me, I fell in love and couldn’t stop playing it. The Motto is empowering – it’s about not caring, doing you, having a good time, and letting the world know!”

Now, taking this track further into the dance waves, German talent Robin Schulz shares his vision of the record. Bursting onto the scene in 2014, Schulz fast became a household name thanks to his addictive sounds which has captured the hearts of many and he uses this to further fuel his addictive remix. Where the original is rich in dance-pop and electro-pop vibes, Robin Schulz turns up the tempo with his energetic deep house sound. Dark and mysterious, he uses the moody vocals of powerhouse Ava Max to his advantage turning it into even more of a dancefloor filler and not holding back.

Listen to Robin Schulz’ take on ‘The Motto’ below and stream it on other platforms here.